VW recalls 30,000 natural-gas-powered vehicles to fix tanks

FRANKFURT, Aug 31 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen is recalling close to 30,000 natural gas-powered vehicles in Europe to replace tanks because they cannot be properly checked for corrosion.

VW will contact owners of certain Caddy, Passat and Touran vehicles of model years 2006 to 2010 running on compressed-natural gas (CNG), to ask them to see a VW dealer for repairs, it said on Wednesday.

The company had already in July recalled some Touran models for the same reason.

It said it found that regular check-ups of gas tanks were currently not possible in certain countries in the European Union, without specifying which. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Jan Schwartz; Editing by Susan Fenton)