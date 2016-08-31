FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
VW recalls 30,000 natural-gas-powered vehicles to fix tanks
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 31, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

VW recalls 30,000 natural-gas-powered vehicles to fix tanks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 31 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen is recalling close to 30,000 natural gas-powered vehicles in Europe to replace tanks because they cannot be properly checked for corrosion.

VW will contact owners of certain Caddy, Passat and Touran vehicles of model years 2006 to 2010 running on compressed-natural gas (CNG), to ask them to see a VW dealer for repairs, it said on Wednesday.

The company had already in July recalled some Touran models for the same reason.

It said it found that regular check-ups of gas tanks were currently not possible in certain countries in the European Union, without specifying which. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Jan Schwartz; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.