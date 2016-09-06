FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen Trucks CEO says full Navistar merger possible
September 6, 2016 / 1:45 PM / a year ago

Volkswagen Trucks CEO says full Navistar merger possible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Trucks Chief Executive Andreas Renschler said a full merger with Navistar is possible once a technology and procurement alliance between the two truck makers takes shape.

In a call to discuss a technology and procurement partnership unveiled by the two companies on Tuesday, Renschler was asked whether he could foresee a full merger with U.S.-based truck maker Navistar.

"On our way to becoming a global champion all options are open," Renschler said.

Renschler repeated the answer when he was asked whether Volkswagen's truck and buses businesses could be spun off from the Wolfsburg, Germany-based parent company. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
