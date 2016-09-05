FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Volkswagen to take 19.9 pct stake in Navistar for $16/shr - source
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Energy and Environment
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 5, 2016 / 3:50 PM / a year ago

Volkswagen to take 19.9 pct stake in Navistar for $16/shr - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Volkswagen will take a 19.9 percent stake in U.S.-based rival Navistar International Corp for around $16 per share as part of a partnership deal, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Sources told Reuters earlier that Volkswagen's trucks division is close to announcing a partnership with Navistar, in the latest example of a deal driven by emissions regulations.

Navistar declined to comment. Volkswagen was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Additional reporting by Edward Taylor and Jan Schwartz; Writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Alexander Ratz and Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.