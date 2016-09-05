Volkswagen to take 19.9 pct stake in Navistar for $16/shr - source

FRANKFURT, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Volkswagen will take a 19.9 percent stake in U.S.-based rival Navistar International Corp for around $16 per share as part of a partnership deal, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Sources told Reuters earlier that Volkswagen's trucks division is close to announcing a partnership with Navistar, in the latest example of a deal driven by emissions regulations.

Navistar declined to comment. Volkswagen was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Additional reporting by Edward Taylor and Jan Schwartz; Writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Alexander Ratz and Victoria Bryan)