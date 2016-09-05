FRANKFURT, Sept 5 Volkswagen will take a 19.9 percent stake in U.S.-based rival Navistar International Corp for around $16 per share as part of a partnership deal, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Sources told Reuters earlier that Volkswagen's trucks division is close to announcing a partnership with Navistar, in the latest example of a deal driven by emissions regulations.
Navistar declined to comment. Volkswagen was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Additional reporting by Edward Taylor and Jan Schwartz; Writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Alexander Ratz and Victoria Bryan)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Company News
UPDATE 3-VW to supply engines in exchange for Navistar stake - sources
* Emissions standards a key driver of deal - sources (Adds detail about Volkswagen stake and price)
BRIEF-Hilliard Muñoz Gonzales LLP says GM settles 2 remaining national MDL bellwether cases
* Hilliard Munoz Gonzales reports that GM settles the 2 remaining national MDL bellwether cases
Temenos helps European equities hit 8-month high
LONDON, Sept 5 European shares edged higher to an eight-month peak on Monday, building on the previous session's rally, with Swiss software maker Temenos leading the market upward after an upgrade by a leading investment bank.