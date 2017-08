FRANKFURT, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Volkswagen agreed to supply engines to U.S. truck maker Navistar in exchange for a 16.6 percent stake, an alliance forged by the need to meet stringent emissions regulations in the United States.

Wolfsburg, Germany-based Volkswagen will pay $15.76 a share to acquire new shares in Navistar, the two companies said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)