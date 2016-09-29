FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
South Korea's pension fund sues Volkswagen over emissions scandal
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 29, 2016 / 9:41 AM / a year ago

South Korea's pension fund sues Volkswagen over emissions scandal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS), the world's third-largest pension fund by assets, said on Thursday it has filed a suit against Volkswagen in a German court over the automaker's emissions scandal.

The fund is joining a raft of investors suing the German automaker, which admitted last year to selling 11 million diesel vehicles worldwide with rigged emissions systems, sending its shares plunging.

NPS, which held 26.7 billion won ($24.30 million) worth of preferred shares in Volkswagen as of the end of 2015, has made a damages claim, accusing the automaker of providing "incorrect information" to investors, an NPS spokeswoman said.

A spokeswoman at Volkswagen's South Korean unit had no immediate comment when asked about the lawsuit.

Volkswagen faces a combined 8.2 billion euros ($9.1 billion) in damages claims from investors over its emissions scandal in the legal district where the car maker is based, a German court said last week.

About 1,400 lawsuits have been lodged at the regional court in Braunschweig near Volkswagen's Wolfsburg headquarters, the court said. ($1 = 1,098.8200 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.