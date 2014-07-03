FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2014 / 4:00 AM / 3 years ago

Volkswagen preparing to bid for U.S. Paccar -analyst report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Volkswagen is preparing to launch a takeover bid for U.S. truck maker Paccar next year, Daimler Trucks Chief Wolfgang Bernhard told analysts at Bernstein Research.

According to a Bernstein Research note published on Thursday, Bernhard insisted that “serious, multiple sources” informed him that VW was going to bid for Paccar next year.

Bernhard was briefing analysts at an event hosted by Daimler Trucks late on Wednesday.

Daimler, Paccar and Volkswagen were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
