FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-VW denies rumours of planned takeover bid for U.S.'s Paccar
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 3, 2014 / 7:42 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-VW denies rumours of planned takeover bid for U.S.'s Paccar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects name in second paragraph - to Bernhard, from Bernhardt)

BERLIN, July 3 (Reuters) - German automaker Volkswagen on Thursday denied rumours that it was planning to bid for U.S. truck maker Paccar next year.

A note by Singapore-based Bernstein Research analyst Max Warburton published earlier on Thursday quoted Daimler Trucks Chief Wolfgang Bernhard as saying that VW was preparing such a takeover bid for 2015, citing “serious, multiple sources”.

A spokesman at VW’s Wolfsburg-based headquarters “clearly” denied the rumours. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.