REFILE-VW denies rumours of planned takeover bid for U.S.'s Paccar

BERLIN, July 3 (Reuters) - German automaker Volkswagen on Thursday denied rumours that it was planning to bid for U.S. truck maker Paccar next year.

A note by Singapore-based Bernstein Research analyst Max Warburton published earlier on Thursday quoted Daimler Trucks Chief Wolfgang Bernhard as saying that VW was preparing such a takeover bid for 2015, citing “serious, multiple sources”.

A spokesman at VW’s Wolfsburg-based headquarters “clearly” denied the rumours. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)