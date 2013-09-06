FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen says Piech is in best of health, to remain chairman
September 6, 2013 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

Volkswagen says Piech is in best of health, to remain chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Volkswagen denied a newspaper report that its 76-year-old chairman, Ferdinand Piech, plans to step down from his post in the coming months for health reasons.

“Dr. Piech is in the best of health and will remain supervisory board chairman of Volkswagen for a long time,” a spokeswoman for Europe’s largest carmaker said on Friday.

Germany’s Handelsblatt newspaper had earlier cited sources close to Piech as saying he would likely step down in the coming months and wanted Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn to succeed him. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

