FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW's Piech rebuffs report he will quit as chairman -Spiegel
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 6, 2013 / 9:26 AM / in 4 years

VW's Piech rebuffs report he will quit as chairman -Spiegel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech brushed off a media report saying he would soon quit his post at Europe’s largest automaker, Spiegel reported on Friday.

“Those who are written off live longer,” the magazine quoted 76-year-old Piech as saying, adding he said he plans to take part in future Frankfurt auto shows as VW chairman.

Germany’s Handelsblatt newspaper had earlier cited sources close to Piech as saying he was likely step down in the coming months because of poor health and wanted 66-year-old Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn to succeed him.

“The story is nonsense,” Spiegel quoted VW works council chief Bernd Osterloh as saying. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.