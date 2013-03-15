FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank places VW shares worth 950 mln eur
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 15, 2013 / 7:27 AM / in 5 years

Deutsche Bank places VW shares worth 950 mln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 15 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is placing 5.8 million Volkswagen preference shares on the market by way of an accelerated bookbuild, the bank said in a statement on Friday.

Deutsche Bank said it was the sole bookrunner for the share sale, which is worth roughly 950 million euros ($1.23 billion) based on the stock’s Thursday closing price of 164.65 euros.

A spokesman for the bank declined to give further information.

Volkswagen shares were indicated 3.4 percent lower at 0722 GMT in trading before markets open, according to Lang & Schwarz brokerage. ($1 = 0.7704 euros) (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.