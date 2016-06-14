FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Porsche SE sup board to discuss VW dividend Monday -sources
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Energy & Environment
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 14, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

Porsche SE sup board to discuss VW dividend Monday -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN/HAMBURG, June 14 (Reuters) - Top players at Porsche SE will meet on Monday to try to agree a common strategy ahead of Volkswagen's annual shareholder conference amid a dispute over a dividend payment, two people familiar with the matter said.

Industry observers are bracing for tensions between Volkswagen shareholders and stakeholders such as Porsche SE, which controls 52 percent of VW's voting shares, at VW's annual general meeting (AGM) on June 22, the first since its diesel emissions scandal broke last September.

Porsche SE's supervisory board will meet on Monday, two days before the VW shareholder conference, to determine how to vote at the AGM, the people said.

Members of VW's controlling Porsche and Piech families, the owners of Porsche SE, have opposed plans by the carmaker to pay shareholders a dividend for 2015 when VW's biggest-ever corporate scandal came to light.

If preference shareholders are denied a dividend for two straight years, this would dilute the power of Lower Saxony which owns 20 percent of voting rights in VW. ($1 = 0.8907 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz; Editing by Jonathan Gould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.