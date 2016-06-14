Porsche SE sup board to discuss VW dividend Monday -sources

BERLIN/HAMBURG, June 14 (Reuters) - Top players at Porsche SE will meet on Monday to try to agree a common strategy ahead of Volkswagen's annual shareholder conference amid a dispute over a dividend payment, two people familiar with the matter said.

Industry observers are bracing for tensions between Volkswagen shareholders and stakeholders such as Porsche SE, which controls 52 percent of VW's voting shares, at VW's annual general meeting (AGM) on June 22, the first since its diesel emissions scandal broke last September.

Porsche SE's supervisory board will meet on Monday, two days before the VW shareholder conference, to determine how to vote at the AGM, the people said.

Members of VW's controlling Porsche and Piech families, the owners of Porsche SE, have opposed plans by the carmaker to pay shareholders a dividend for 2015 when VW's biggest-ever corporate scandal came to light.

If preference shareholders are denied a dividend for two straight years, this would dilute the power of Lower Saxony which owns 20 percent of voting rights in VW.