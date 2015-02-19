FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen to promote Porsche CEO Mueller to mgmt board -FAZ
February 19, 2015

Volkswagen to promote Porsche CEO Mueller to mgmt board -FAZ

FRANKFURT, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Volkswagen is due to promote Matthias Mueller, currently head of the company’s sportscar brand Porsche, to its management board, German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said.

Volkswagen and Porsche declined to comment.

In an advance copy of its Friday edition, FAZ said the agenda for Volkswagen Group’s supervisory board meeting showed Mueller will be promoted.

Volkswagen owns the Lamborghini, Bentley, Porsche, Audi, Bugatti and Skoda brands. (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Jan Schwartz; Editing by David Holmes)

