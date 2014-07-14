Porsche to invest more than 400 mln euros in Zuffenhausen plant

FRANKFURT, July 14 (Reuters) - German sports-car maker Porsche said on Monday it plans to invest more than 400 million euros ($546 million) in a production plant at its Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen headquarters.

The Boxster and Cayman models will be built exclusively at the Zuffenhausen plant in the future, the company, which is owned by Volkswagen, said in a statement.

Around 300 million euros will be invested in the assembly of car bodies, Porsche said. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle)