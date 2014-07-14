FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Porsche to invest more than 400 mln euros in Zuffenhausen plant
July 14, 2014 / 2:05 PM / 3 years ago

Porsche to invest more than 400 mln euros in Zuffenhausen plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 14 (Reuters) - German sports-car maker Porsche said on Monday it plans to invest more than 400 million euros ($546 million) in a production plant at its Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen headquarters.

The Boxster and Cayman models will be built exclusively at the Zuffenhausen plant in the future, the company, which is owned by Volkswagen, said in a statement.

Around 300 million euros will be invested in the assembly of car bodies, Porsche said. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle)

