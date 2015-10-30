FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW recalls 58,881 Porsche cars for fuel pipe fault
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

VW recalls 58,881 Porsche cars for fuel pipe fault

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Troubled German carmaker Volkswagen recalled 58,881 luxury Porsche cars globally on Friday for possible leaks in the low-pressure fuel line inside the engine compartment.

Volkswagen said the measure was purely precautionary and added that only gasoline engines were affected. The recall applies to Macan S and Macan Turbo vehicles.

Europe’s biggest carmaker has been plunged into crisis by admitting it cheated diesel-emissions tests in the United States, putting it at risk of billions of dollars of fines and unseating its chief executive.

Separately, Porsche Cars North America said 21,835 of the affected cars were in the United States and 3,490 in Canada. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.