FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Volkswagen to cut hours at four plants amid supply row -minister
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 18, 2016 / 4:35 PM / a year ago

Volkswagen to cut hours at four plants amid supply row -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Volkswagen is looking to cut working hours in some parts of production at its core factory and three other plants across Germany, a German state minister said on Thursday.

"Since further supply chain developments cannot be foreseen at the moment, shortened working hours are considered in partial areas at the plants in Kassel, Wolfsburg, Braunschweig and Zwickau," said Olaf Lies, Economy Minister of Germany's state of Lower Saxony, the carmaker's second-largest shareholder, at the state's parliament.

Plans to shorten hours at the core factory in Wolfsburg alone would affect more than 10,000 workers, a source had previously told Reuters.

VW said shortening staff hours are a possible response to supply problems but a decision has not been made yet. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Tina Bellon; Editing by Michael Nienaber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.