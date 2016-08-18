FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 18, 2016

VW to cut hours at three more plants amid supplier row - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Volkswagen will cut working hours in some parts of production at its core factory in Wolfsburg and two other German plants as it grapples with a supplies shortage caused by a parts maker refusing to stick with delivery commitments, a source close to VW said on Thursday.

Plans to shorten hours at the core factory in Wolfsburg alone would affect more than 10,000 workers, the source said. The other two affected plants are in the German cities of Kassel and Zwickau, according to the person.

VW said shortening staff hours are a possible response to supply problems but a decision has not been made yet. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz and Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
