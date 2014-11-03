FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW says to halt car production in Russia again this week
November 3, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

VW says to halt car production in Russia again this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Germany’s Volkswagen is halting production in Russia this week, the second shutdown in as many months, as Western sanctions and the weak Russian rouble keep hurting auto demand.

Europe’s largest automaker is shutting its factory in Kaluga for five working days through Nov. 7 to adjust volume to the “general economic market situation in Russia,” a spokesman at VW’s Wolfsburg-based headquarters said on Monday.

The plant, which makes the VW-badged Polo and Tiguan models as well as the Skoda Fabia and Octavia, already halted assembly lines for 10 days from Sept. 8. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)

