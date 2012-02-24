VW 2011 post-tax profit 16 bln eur - report

FRANKFURT, Feb 24 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen has more than doubled its profit after tax in 2011 to 16 billion euros ($21.3 billion), a German paper reported on Friday.

The board will therefore propose a significantly higher dividend, the Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung said, without citing its sources.

The paper added the works council has asked for a bigger bonus for employees.

Volkswagen reported profit after tax of 7.2 billion euros in 2010. Its supervisory board is due to meet on Monday.

Volkswagen was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.7511 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)