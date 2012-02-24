FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW 2011 post-tax profit 16 bln eur - report
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
February 24, 2012 / 4:02 AM / 6 years ago

VW 2011 post-tax profit 16 bln eur - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 24 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen has more than doubled its profit after tax in 2011 to 16 billion euros ($21.3 billion), a German paper reported on Friday.

The board will therefore propose a significantly higher dividend, the Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung said, without citing its sources.

The paper added the works council has asked for a bigger bonus for employees.

Volkswagen reported profit after tax of 7.2 billion euros in 2010. Its supervisory board is due to meet on Monday.

Volkswagen was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.7511 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.