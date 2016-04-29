FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW executive committee balks at Qatar's push for seat -sources
April 29, 2016 / 5:50 PM / a year ago

VW executive committee balks at Qatar's push for seat -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, April 29 (Reuters) - Frustrated with the pace of reform at Volkswagen, shareholder Qatar has asked the carmaker for a seat on the company’s powerful executive committee but has met with substantial opposition, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

“There are certain reservations among the executive committee members,” one of the people said, adding that the majority of the current members were opposed to such a move.

Volkswagen and Qatar declined to comment. (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Andreas Cremer; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

