FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW has fixed only 50,000 diesel cars in Europe - sales chief
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 31, 2016 / 2:21 PM / a year ago

VW has fixed only 50,000 diesel cars in Europe - sales chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 31 (Reuters) - Volkswagen dealers have fixed no more than 50,000 diesel cars across Europe since the start of the year, sales chief Fred Kappler said, a fraction of the region’s 8.5 million vehicles equipped with illicit emissions-control software.

Volkswagen (VW) still expects the majority of the 8.5 million vehicles to be fixed by the end of the year, Kappler said on Tuesday during an earnings call, adding that he expected Germany’s KBA regulator to approve a proposed fix for the Passat model in coming weeks.

“We are in deep discussions with the KBA,” Kappler said, noting that the German transportation regulator had so far approved fixes for the VW Golf, Audi A4 and A5 models. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Tina Bellon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.