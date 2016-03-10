VW to cut 3,000 white-collar jobs in Germany through 2017 -sources

BERLIN, March 10 (Reuters) - Volkswagen plans to cut about 3,000 white-collar jobs in Germany through the end of next year as the carmaker grapples with the costs of its emissions test-rigging scandal, two sources at the carmaker said.

Steps that Volkswagen (VW) will use to reduce the number of office jobs include moving workers more quickly into early retirement and assigning staff to other departments, the sources said on Thursday, confirming a report by news agency dpa. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Arno Schuetze)