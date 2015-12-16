FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW to suspend production in Dresden during plant's restructuring
#Market News
December 16, 2015

VW to suspend production in Dresden during plant's restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Volkswagen will suspend production at its factory in the German city of Dresden during the plant’s restructuring, a labour representative at the carmaker said on Wednesday.

The decision was announced at a staff gathering at the glass-walled factory, the smallest of VW’s 10 German plants which employs about 500 people, Jens Rothe, head of the works council at VW’s operations in the eastern state of Saxony said.

The move ties in with plans by Europe’s largest automaker to cut about 600 temporary jobs next year at another Saxon plant in Zwickau as it grapples with the costs of its emissions scandal. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by David Stamp)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
