VW CEO to unveil new structure by October - Automobilwoche

FRANKFURT, May 8 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn told senior staff that he would present a new structure for the company by October at the latest, German magazine Automobilwoche reported on Friday.

“It is time to further develop our management model and reorganise structures and duties. We have to become faster, more efficient and more flexible,” the magazine quoted Winterkorn as telling more than 1,000 senior VW staff at an event late on Thursday. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)