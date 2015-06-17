MAN SE could cut up to 2,000 jobs in trucks reshuffle -sources

MUNICH/BERLIN, June 17 (Reuters) - Germany’s MAN SE could cut between 1,000 and 2,000 jobs at its main trucks division as the Volkswagen-owned company slims operations under a wider reorganization of production, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

MAN will abandon truck production at its factory in Salzgitter, Germany, which in future will solely make components, said the sources, who asked not to be named as the matter is confidential.

Management and labour officials at MAN have been in talks for months on how to reshuffle truck production as parent VW is pushing efforts to become a global force in trucks.

