FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MAN SE could cut up to 2,000 jobs in trucks reshuffle -sources
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 17, 2015 / 1:51 PM / 2 years ago

MAN SE could cut up to 2,000 jobs in trucks reshuffle -sources

Irene Preisinger, Andreas Cremer, Alexandra

1 Min Read

MUNICH/BERLIN, June 17 (Reuters) - Germany’s MAN SE could cut between 1,000 and 2,000 jobs at its main trucks division as the Volkswagen-owned company slims operations under a wider reorganization of production, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

MAN will abandon truck production at its factory in Salzgitter, Germany, which in future will solely make components, said the sources, who asked not to be named as the matter is confidential.

Management and labour officials at MAN have been in talks for months on how to reshuffle truck production as parent VW is pushing efforts to become a global force in trucks.

MAN and VW declined to comment. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer, Irene Preisinger and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.