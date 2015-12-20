FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen chairman eyes job rotation for key roles - Welt am Sonntag
December 20, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

Volkswagen chairman eyes job rotation for key roles - Welt am Sonntag

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Volkswagen plans to limit the time staff can remain in certain roles, its supervisory board chairman told a German weekly, in a step to improve oversight at the German carmaker.

VW said in September it had cheated U.S. emissions tests and installed software capable of deceiving regulators, wiping billions of euros off its market value and forcing out its long-standing chief executive.

“We are planning a rotation principle for certain functions. The employees concerned will spend only a limited time in certain positions before moving on,” Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch told Welt am Sonntag in an interview.

Earlier this month, the carmaker said only a small group of employees was responsible for the incidents and there was no indication board members were involved in what has become the biggest business crisis in VW’s history.

It said then that future engine software would be developed “with a four-eye principle”.

Chairman Poetsch told Welt am Sonntag that increasing job rotations would pose a challenge due to the high complexity of some of the roles, but said VW could draw on the expertise of employees across the group.

“It’s easier said than done. There are few employees that are able to programme an engine control unit. But we have these people across the different brands. For example, experts at Audi could switch to Porsche and from Porsche to VW and so on,” Poetsch was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)

