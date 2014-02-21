FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen names Renschler as new trucks chief from Feb 2015
February 21, 2014 / 6:36 PM / 4 years ago

Volkswagen names Renschler as new trucks chief from Feb 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 21 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen named former Daimler manager Andreas Renschler to head up its commercial vehicles business as it pursues its long-standing ambition to become Europe’s biggest truck manufacturer.

Wolfsburg, Germany-based Volkswagen said on Friday that Renschler’s would succeed Leif Oestling in his new job on Feb. 1 of next year.

The news comes as Volkswagen announced plans to take full control of Scania in a deal valuing the shares in the Swedish trucks brand it does not yet own at 6.7 billion euros ($9.2 billion).

$1 = 0.7275 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
