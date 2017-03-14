FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Volkswagen eyes return to bond market in near future - CFO
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
March 14, 2017 / 1:20 PM / 5 months ago

Volkswagen eyes return to bond market in near future - CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WOLFSBURG, Germany, March 14 (Reuters) - Volkswagen expects it will return to the unsecured bond market in the near future and will not need to extend an expensive 20 billion euro ($21.3 billion) bridge loan again, finance chief Frank Witter said on Tuesday.

Europe's largest automaker had secured the one-year bridge loan in December 2015, after the biggest corporate scandal in its history wiped billions off its market value and made it much more expensive for VW to borrow in the debt market. It was extended to June 2017 in November.

Witter also told analysts on Tuesday that VW's net liquidity could temporarily drop below 20 billion euros.

$1 = 0.9406 euros Reporting by Kathrin Jones; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.