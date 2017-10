BERLIN, April 29 (Reuters) - Germany’s Volkswagen said on Monday that first quarter operating profit at its core namesake brand fell 45 percent to 590 million euros ($769 million), hurt by slumping auto demand in European markets.

Underlying profit at the Audi luxury brand dropped to 1.3 billion euros from 1.4 billion euros a year earlier, Europe’s largest car manufacturer said. ($1 = 0.7676 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Ludwig Burger)