FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW identifies half of planned 5 bln eur cost cuts
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 12, 2015 / 9:05 AM / 3 years ago

VW identifies half of planned 5 bln eur cost cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 12 (Reuters) - Volkswagen has identified cost cuts worth about half of the planned 5 billion-euro ($5.29 billion) target at its core autos division, Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said.

Steps including ceasing unprofitable models and reducing expensive vehicle equipment may improve results at the troubled passenger-car brand by “well over 1 billion” euros this year, Winterkorn said on Thursday at VW’s annual press conference.

It’s the first time VW has given numerical evidence of how its cost-cut programme, announced last July, is progressing.

Earnings at VW’s largest division by unit sales and revenue plunged 14 percent last year to 2.48 billion euros, with the brand’s operating profit margin dropping to 2.5 percent from 2.9 percent a year earlier, VW said.

It has a target of at least 6 percent. ($1 = 0.9445 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.