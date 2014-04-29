FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW Q1 results hit by 2 bln euros currency impact -CFO
April 29, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

VW Q1 results hit by 2 bln euros currency impact -CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 29 (Reuters) - Volkswagen finance chief Hans-Dieter Poetsch said on Tuesday currency fluctuation in emerging markets burdened first-quarter results by about 2 billion euros ($2.77 billion).

The German carmaker plans to deepen local production in overseas markets in response to currency effects, he said during an earnings call, without being more specific.

Sales chief Christian Klingler said during the same call that the multi-brand group, which sells about 40 percent of its vehicles to Europe, is “more confident” now on the outlook in its home region than at the start of 2014. ($1 = 0.7223 Euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach)

