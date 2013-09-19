Volkswagen denies report it risks missing targets

FRANKFURT, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Volkswagen denied a report on Thursday that had cited its finance chief as saying the German carmaker risked missing its financial targets if it did not step up cost cuts.

“Volkswagen AG sticks with its statements on the future development of the company’s business,” Volkswagen said in a statement.

German magazine Manager Magazin earlier cited company sources as saying CFO Hans Dieter Poetsch told senior managers of VW on Sept. 13 that Volkswagen might fall short of its targets. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jonathan Gould)