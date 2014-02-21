FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW 2013 profit hits record 11.7 bln euros on luxury car sales
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
February 21, 2014 / 6:06 PM / 4 years ago

VW 2013 profit hits record 11.7 bln euros on luxury car sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 21 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen said on Friday its operating profit rose 1.5 percent last year to 11.7 billion euros ($16.08 billion), as sales of premium cars set a new record and costs of a new manufacturing platform eased.

It also announced plans to submit a voluntary tender offer to shareholders of Scania valuing the shares in the Swedish trucks brand it does not yet own at 6.7 billion euros.

VW said it aimed for an operating profit margin of between 5.5 percent and 6.5 percent this year.

$1 = 0.7275 euros Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.