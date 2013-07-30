FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-VW sticks with 2013 outlook after H1 earnings drop
July 30, 2013 / 4:52 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-VW sticks with 2013 outlook after H1 earnings drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alerts, no changes to text)

BERLIN, July 30 (Reuters) - Germany’s Volkswagen said on Tuesday it still aimed for flat operating profit this year after first-half earnings fell 11.6 percent to 5.78 billion euros ($7.66 billion).

Europe’s largest automotive group reaffirmed its goal to increase deliveries to a new record this year, though it said the company was not “completely immune” to weakening demand in key auto markets.

$1 = 0.7547 euros Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
