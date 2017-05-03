France warns against republishing hacked Macron campaign emails
PARIS, May 6 Media should not republish information hacked from the campaign team of centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron, the French electoral commission said on Saturday.
BERLIN May 3 Volkswagen reported one of its highest-ever quarterly group profits even as vehicle sales declined, a sign that long-overdue cost cuts are materializing as the carmaker pushes to overcome its emissions scandal.
First-quarter group operating profit jumped 40 percent to 4.37 billion euros ($4.77 billion) from 3.13 billion a year ago, Volkswagen (VW) said on Wednesday, joining rivals Daimler and BMW which have also reported better-than-expected quarterly results.
Results were helped by improving cost savings at VW's troubled core division, the carmaker said, sticking with expectations for the full-year group operating margin to come in between 6 and 7 percent after 6.7 percent in 2016.
($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
PARIS, May 6 Media should not republish information hacked from the campaign team of centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron, the French electoral commission said on Saturday.
* More than two minutes quicker than official world record (Adds quote from Kipchoge)
FRANKFURT/PARIS, May 5 Leading French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron's campaign said on Friday it had been the target of a "massive" computer hack that dumped its campaign emails online 1-1/2 days before voters choose between the centrist and his far-right rival, Marine Le Pen.