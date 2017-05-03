BERLIN May 3 Volkswagen reported one of its highest-ever quarterly group profits even as vehicle sales declined, a sign that long-overdue cost cuts are materializing as the carmaker pushes to overcome its emissions scandal.

First-quarter group operating profit jumped 40 percent to 4.37 billion euros ($4.77 billion) from 3.13 billion a year ago, Volkswagen (VW) said on Wednesday, joining rivals Daimler and BMW which have also reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

Results were helped by improving cost savings at VW's troubled core division, the carmaker said, sticking with expectations for the full-year group operating margin to come in between 6 and 7 percent after 6.7 percent in 2016.

($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)