VW reports H1 operating profit of 7.5 bln euros

FRANKFURT, July 20 (Reuters) - Volkswagen reported on Wednesday its operating profit came to 7.5 billion euros ($8.3 billion) in the first half of 2016, beating market expectations and pushing its shares higher.

Adjusted for one-off costs of 2.2 billion euros, operating profit came to 5.3 billion euros, it said in a statement.

It said it still expected 2016 sales revenue to decline as much as 5 percent from 2015, with an operating return on sales of 5 to 6 percent.