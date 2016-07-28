FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW H1 brand profit falls on scandal effects, lower sales
July 28, 2016 / 7:06 AM / a year ago

VW H1 brand profit falls on scandal effects, lower sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 28 (Reuters) - Volkswagen on Thursday reported lower first-half profit at its core namesake brand, citing effects of the diesel emissions scandal and lower deliveries.

Operating profit at the VW brand, accounting for more than half of group sales, plunged more than a third to 900 million euros ($998 million) from 1.4 billion a year earlier, VW said.

Europe’s largest automaker said last week its first-half profit rose 7 percent to 7.5 billion euros, excluding 2.2 billion euros of costs related to its diesel emissions scandal.

$1 = 0.9022 euros Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Arno Schuetze

