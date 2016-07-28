VW H1 brand profit falls on scandal effects, lower sales

BERLIN, July 28 (Reuters) - Volkswagen on Thursday reported lower first-half profit at its core namesake brand, citing effects of the diesel emissions scandal and lower deliveries.

Operating profit at the VW brand, accounting for more than half of group sales, plunged more than a third to 900 million euros ($998 million) from 1.4 billion a year earlier, VW said.

Europe’s largest automaker said last week its first-half profit rose 7 percent to 7.5 billion euros, excluding 2.2 billion euros of costs related to its diesel emissions scandal.