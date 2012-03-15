FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-VW Financial Services taps ECB for cheap funding
March 15, 2012 / 10:51 AM / in 6 years

UPDATE 2-VW Financial Services taps ECB for cheap funding

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Won’t rely on borrowing from ECB, just a tool

* Eyes issue of asset-backed securities in China

* Pays 512 mln eur in dividends to VW Group last year (Adds comments from CFO)

By Christiaan Hetzner

FRANKFURT, MARCH 15 - Volkswagen’s Financial Services AG borrowed 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) from the European Central Bank during the latest three-year tender in an “opportunistic” move to find a cheaper source of refinancing.

Finance chief Frank Fiedler told reporters on Thursday that the unit, which supports parent VW’s manufacturing operations by offering new car loans and leasing deals, would only take advantage of ECB liquidity on a very infrequent basis.

“Our long-term aim is to continue refinancing ourselves using customer deposits, asset-backed securities and corporate bond issues,” Fiedler said.

“Were we to decide to borrow directly from the ECB for a year or two, instead, we could not expect that our bank customers or our bond and ABS investors would still be there when we return.”

About 30 percent of its refinancing needs are covered by customer deposits, while nearly 10 percent stem from securitising car loans. Bond issues account for roughly a quarter, meanwhile.

Fiedler argued his company already enjoys significant advantages to other captive financial services businesses operated by rival carmakers, who he said need to pay interest rates three times as high due to their worse credit ratings.

VW Financial Services plays a key role in binding car owners to the company over the longer term.

Customers who finance via the VW unit are more likely to buy or lease a new car two years before a comparable buyer paying in cash does so. They are also more likely to be a return customer, according to Volkswagen.

Speaking to Reuters, Fiedler said he would undoubtedly offer asset-backed securities in China, should the government finalise plans allowing the credit instrument.

“We have enough car loan receivables in China for one or two issues,” he said.

China may launch a new pilot scheme to allow banks to securitise loans, including some of the 10.7 trillion yuan ($1.69 trillion) made to local governments, to ward off potential risks in the banking sector.

Volkswagen Financial Services said it paid 512 million euros last year in dividends to its parent Volkswagen AG last year, retaining the rest of its profits to beef up its regulatory equity capital. ($1 = 0.7677 euros) ($1 = 6.3323 Chinese yuan) (Editing by David Cowell)

