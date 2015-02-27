FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW keeps profit outlook, raises sales target after record earnings
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
February 27, 2015 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

VW keeps profit outlook, raises sales target after record earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Volkswagen stuck to its guidance for operating profit after posting record earnings last year on double-digit gains in sales of luxury Audi and Porsche models.

Europe’s largest carmaker said on Friday the group operating margin could come in a range between 5.5 percent and 6.5 percent, same as last year’s projection.

Operating profit rose 8.8 percent to 12.7 billion euros ($14.25 billion), up from 11.67 billion in 2013 and slightly above analyst projections of 12.6 billion euros.

The German group raised its forecast for revenue, saying it could exceed last year’s record 202.5 billion euros by as much as 4 percent.

$1 = 0.8914 euros Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.