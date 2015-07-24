FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China slump to cut VW profit by more than 1 bln euros - magazine
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 24, 2015 / 9:28 AM / 2 years ago

China slump to cut VW profit by more than 1 bln euros - magazine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 24 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s China manager Jochem Heizmann is readying a cost saving programme because the carmaker’s full-year group profit could fall by more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) due to weak demand in the country, Manager Magazin said.

Year-to-date, profit margins at the firm’s Chinese joint ventures are around 25 percent below last year’s level, the German magazine said, without citing sources.

If sales remain at the low levels seen in June, then group profit could be down by as much as 2 billion euros by year-end, the Magazine said.

Volkswagen was not immediately available for comment.

Volkswagen has a joint venture with China’s FAW Group Corporation and with SAIC Motor.

$1 = 0.9138 euros Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach and Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.