FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW H1 profit gains 6.7 pct on record vehicle sales
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 26, 2012 / 8:14 AM / in 5 years

VW H1 profit gains 6.7 pct on record vehicle sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* H1 operating profit 6.5 bln euros vs. 6.1 bln euros

* H1 group revenue 95.38 bln euros, up 22.6 pct

* VW affirms goals for higher revenue, flat oper profit (Adds detail from statement, background)

By Andreas Cremer

BERLIN, July 26 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s first-half underlying profit rose 6.7 percent on record vehicle sales as Europe’s biggest car maker kept to goals of increasing revenue and matching last year’s record profit.

Operating profit rose to 6.49 billion euros ($7.87 billion) from 6.09 billion a year earlier, the company said on Thursday. That was better than a 6.41 billion euro consensus in a Reuters poll.

Benefiting from its broad presence in China, the United States and Latin America, VW group revenue surged 22.6 percent to 95.38 billion euros on growing sales of models such as the VW Tiguan and Audi Q3 compact SUVs and Audi’s A6 sedan. First-half deliveries were up 8.9 percent to 4.45 million autos.

Yet, the German manufacturer is bracing for a tougher second half as the euro zone’s deepening debt crisis saps consumer demand and triggered increasing discounting among mass makers.

$1 = 0.8248 euros Reporting By Andreas Cremer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.