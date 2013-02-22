FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW 2012 profit up 2 pct as record sales outweigh tech costs
February 22, 2013 / 2:06 PM / 5 years ago

VW 2012 profit up 2 pct as record sales outweigh tech costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Volkswagen posted its highest-ever operating profit last year as gains from record vehicle sales outweighed costs of an engineering revamp.

Group operating profit rose 2.1 percent to 11.5 billion euros ($15.21 billion), the Wolfsburg-based car maker said on Friday, exactly in line with a forecast by 13 analysts in a Reuters survey.

VW increased global deliveries 11.2 percent last year to a record 9.1 million vehicles, mainly powered by demand from the United States, China and Eastern Europe. ($1 = 0.7563 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
