CORRECTED-VW Q1 opg profit drops 26 pct on market slump, tech costs
April 24, 2013 / 9:46 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-VW Q1 opg profit drops 26 pct on market slump, tech costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects percentage figure in headline to 26 pct (not 28 pct)

BERLIN, April 24 (Reuters) - German automaker Volkswagen’s first-quarter operating profit dropped 26 percent to 2.3 billion euros ($3 billion) as slumping demand in core European markets and costs of an engineering overhaul weighed on results.

VW said on Wednesday it will stand by goals announced in March to match last year’s record operating profit and to increase sales and deliveries.

$1 = 0.7683 euros Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Victoria Bryan

