VW boss says "urgently" need higher profit to fund future growth
July 23, 2014 / 10:53 AM / 3 years ago

VW boss says "urgently" need higher profit to fund future growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 23 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s chief executive said on Wednesday that the multi-brand automotive group “urgently” needs higher profit to help fund future expansion.

“Over the short-term, we urgently need more efficiency and higher profit,” CEO Martin Winterkorn told a staff gathering at VW’s main factory in Wolfsburg, Germany.

His comments echo plans to cut costs by 5 billion euros ($6.73 billion) a year from 2017 at the VW passenger-car brand as part of efforts to streamline work processes at the carmaker’s biggest division.

$1 = 0.7424 Euros Reporting by Andreas Cremer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
