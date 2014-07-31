FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW Q2 profit eases 3.1 pct amid emerging-market troubles
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2014 / 9:25 AM / 3 years ago

VW Q2 profit eases 3.1 pct amid emerging-market troubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 31 (Reuters) - Germany’s Volkswagen on Thursday said operating profit declined 3.1 percent in the second quarter as emerging-market volatility and the carmaker’s weakening U.S. business weighed on earnings.

Operating profit at Europe’s largest automotive group fell to 3.33 billion euros ($4.46 billion), from 3.44 billion euros a year ago, VW said, matching a 3.33 billion-euro consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

“Challenges arise from the difficult market environment, intense competition as well as volatile interest rate and currency developments,” VW said.

The German group stuck to its previous guidance published in February, saying that its operating margin could be between 5.5 and 6.5 percent after 5.9 percent last year.

$1 = 0.7467 Euros Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Jonathan Gould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.