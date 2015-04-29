FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 29, 2015 / 1:30 PM / 2 years ago

VW says no M&A plans beyond talks on raising China JV stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 29 (Reuters) - Volkswagen has no merger or acquisition plans beyond ongoing discussions with its Chinese joint venture partner FAW that may result in its increasing its stake, the carmaker’s finance chief Hans Dieter Poetsch said on Wednesday.

“We are in a process of negotiations with our joint venture partner (FAW), also about the possibility of an increase in our stake. Apart from this, there is nothing else on the table with regard to M&A,” Poetsch told a conference call.

He added that the company was on track to meet its target to boost the operating profit margin in its core VW passenger car division to 6 percent in 2018. More than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in cost savings were expected in 2015. ($1 = 0.9060 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Noah Barkin; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

