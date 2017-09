BERLIN, Aug 13 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen said sales of its core passenger-car brand fell 0.5 percent in July to 466,100 vehicles on weak demand in western Europe.

Seven-month sales were up 3.7 percent to 3.38 million autos, the Wolfsburg, Germany-based manufacturer said on Tuesday. Western European deliveries excluding VW’s German home market fell 6.8 percent to 492,400 vehicles. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)