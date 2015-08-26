FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW considers exporting Russia-built cars
August 26, 2015

VW considers exporting Russia-built cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Volkswagen said on Wednesday it is considering exporting Russia-produced cars to other countries given the sharp drop in demand there.

“There are studies within the Volkswagen Group RUS as to whether to export cars from Kaluga,” a spokesman said, adding that no decision had yet been taken.

VW has already scaled back production in Kaluga, where Polo, Tiguan and Skoda Rapid cars are made.

In the first seven months of the year, sales of VW-brand cars dropped 44 percent in Russia.

It is not clear where the cars from Kaluga could also be sold. Carmakers are already considering shipping China-built cars to North America, where demand is higher. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Victoria Bryan, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
