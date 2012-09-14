FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 14, 2012 / 8:51 AM / in 5 years

Volkswagen enjoys record August vehicle sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Volkswagen reported sales in August rose 18.9 percent to 719,500 vehicles, a record for that month, lifting its cumulative volume gain so far this year into the double-digits.

Europe’s largest carmaker said on Friday that sales rose 10.2 percent to 5.91 million vehicles in the first eight months of 2012 after rising demand in markets like China, Russia, and the United States offset a 5.8 percent drop in Western Europe excluding Germany.

“While developments in America, Eastern Europe and Asia remain stable, we are monitoring the continued tense situation -- particularly in Western Europe -- very closely,” said Volkswagen sales chief Christian Klingler in a statement. (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)

