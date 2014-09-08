FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Audi says August sales rise 5.6 pct on U.S., China gains
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
BUSINESS
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 8, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

Audi says August sales rise 5.6 pct on U.S., China gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s premium brand Audi said deliveries of passenger cars rose 5.6 percent in August, to 125,300 vehicles, as strong sales in the United States and China helped offset a sharp drop in deliveries in Germany.

Audi’s next generation A3 model saw sales rise by 63.5 percent compared with the year-earlier period, and sales of its Q3 offroader rose 40 percent, thanks to the popularity of smaller vehicles.

Sales in Europe fell 7.1 percent, weighed down by a 26.6 percent drop in deliveries in its home market, while deliveries in the United States and China rose by 22.1 percent and 10.2 percent respectively. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.